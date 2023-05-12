A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.

Cafe 31, based at 7 The Square, Guide Post, was given the score after being assessed on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Northumberland's 627 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 547 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the county, Milburn Chippy, at 304 Milburn Road, Ashington, has been handed a four-out-of-five rating after being inspected on April 3.

And Taj Tandoori & Balti Takeaway, at 72a Station Road in Ashington, was given the same score after being assessed on the same day.

Of Northumberland's 297 takeaways with ratings, 210 (71%) have scores of five and none have zero ratings.

Other new ratings include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad