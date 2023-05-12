A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on the window of a restaurant. The ratings help people make informed choices about where they eat out.

Cafe 31, based at 7 The Square, Guide Post, was given the score after being assessed on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Northumberland's 627 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 547 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the county, Milburn Chippy, at 304 Milburn Road, Ashington, has been handed a four-out-of-five rating after being inspected on April 3.

And Taj Tandoori & Balti Takeaway, at 72a Station Road in Ashington, was given the same score after being assessed on the same day.

Of Northumberland's 297 takeaways with ratings, 210 (71%) have scores of five and none have zero ratings.

Other new ratings include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bouchon Bistrot at 4-6 Gilesgate, Hexham: three stars;

- Coxon's Ice Cream and Coffee Bar at 1a Seafield Road, Seahouses: five stars;

- Amble Masonic Hall at Gloster Terrace, Amble: five stars;

- The Black Bull Inn at 2-4 Main Street, Lowick: five stars;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The White Swan at 51 Main Street, Lowick: five stars;

- The Keel Row at Seaton Delaval: five stars;

- The Sun Inn at 25 Front Street West, Bedlington: five stars;

- The Boatside Inn at Hexham: five stars;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Oceans Takeaway / Cafe at Main Street, Haltwhistle: five stars;

- The Galley at 64 Queen Street, Amble: five stars;

- Oriental Chef at 81 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea: five stars;