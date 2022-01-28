Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.

But where do you go and what are you ordering?

We turned to the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across the county.

You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer! So whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s bound to be something to make your stomach rumble on these menus.

Here are some of the readers’ choices from social media. Click here to add your own to the post.

Alnwick Chop Suey House, Alnwick: Recommended by Amanda Grace Davison, Frances Kew and Maria Kyles

Readers have been shouting out their favourite takeaways for Chinese New Year. Pictures: Pixabay.

Fortune Cookies, Morpeth: Recommended by Gemma Charlesworth, Richard Scott, Mick Straker and Deb Thompson

Golden Flower, Ashington: Recommended by Mel Broom, Chris Brown, Paul Davison and Rebecca Ward

Heavenly Chinese, Ashington: Recommended by Maureen Middlemiss and Patsy Ramshaw

Hot Wok, Alnwick: Recommended by Jayne Hately, Kathleen Prouse and Lisa Jayne Robinson

Hot Wok, Blyth: Recommended by Rachel Gibson and Michael Tilmouth

Riverside Chinese Takeaway, Lynemouth: Recommended by Sandra Dodds, Chris Gregson, Sandra Hewitson, Claire Elizabeth Kirchoff and Angie Price

Taste of China, Amble: Recommended by Eric Thibeault and Claire Belle Waspe

Tasty Wok, Blyth: Recommended by Dean Ash,Sarah Gibson and Ian Wilkie

Yan's Restaurant, Alnwick: Recommended by Lauren Ashleigh, Bethaney Jukes, Peter Hetherington, Ian Jackson and Leslie Slater

