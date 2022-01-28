Chinese New Year in Northumberland: Gazette readers recommend their favourite Chinese takeaways
Not in the mood to cook tonight? How about treating yourself to a warming and delicious Chinese takeaway.
Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.
But where do you go and what are you ordering?
We turned to the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across the county.
You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer! So whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s bound to be something to make your stomach rumble on these menus.
Here are some of the readers’ choices from social media. Click here to add your own to the post.
Alnwick Chop Suey House, Alnwick: Recommended by Amanda Grace Davison, Frances Kew and Maria Kyles
Fortune Cookies, Morpeth: Recommended by Gemma Charlesworth, Richard Scott, Mick Straker and Deb Thompson
Golden Flower, Ashington: Recommended by Mel Broom, Chris Brown, Paul Davison and Rebecca Ward
Heavenly Chinese, Ashington: Recommended by Maureen Middlemiss and Patsy Ramshaw
Hot Wok, Alnwick: Recommended by Jayne Hately, Kathleen Prouse and Lisa Jayne Robinson
Hot Wok, Blyth: Recommended by Rachel Gibson and Michael Tilmouth
Riverside Chinese Takeaway, Lynemouth: Recommended by Sandra Dodds, Chris Gregson, Sandra Hewitson, Claire Elizabeth Kirchoff and Angie Price
Taste of China, Amble: Recommended by Eric Thibeault and Claire Belle Waspe
Tasty Wok, Blyth: Recommended by Dean Ash,Sarah Gibson and Ian Wilkie
Yan's Restaurant, Alnwick: Recommended by Lauren Ashleigh, Bethaney Jukes, Peter Hetherington, Ian Jackson and Leslie Slater