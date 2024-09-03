For fans of a glass of wine (or two), visiting a vineyard may be the perfect experience.

A vineyard is a plantation of grapes, which are grown for winemaking. While some vineyards are private, there are others which allow people to visit to explore the winemaking industry.

But did you know that there are quite a few famous people who own vineyards?

While we know there are celebrities with their own alcohol brands, many of them also own their very own vineyards, and allow members of the public to visit.

Research from Saga Holidays found the best celebrity-owned vineyards with picturesque locations.

Wine Expert and director of Manchester Wine School, Simon Woods said: “Good wine professionals will taste a wine first and then look at the name on the label later. The best celebrity winemakers are those who actually own wineries and get their hands vaguely dirty, rather than just adding their names to products made by marketing-savvy companies.”

Here are 7 celebrity vineyards you can visit around the world.

3 . Francis Ford Coppola Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Northern California | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales