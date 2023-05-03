celebrate Coronation weekend with a brand-new trio of Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Get them delivered straight to your door in time for the Coronation

They’re melt-in-your-mouth fresh and fluffy, and are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face; these doughnuts are not to be trifled with!

Krispy Kreme is inviting everyone to try its new range of doughnuts and help spread joy with these enticing flavours.

Who doesn’t enjoy a slice of Bakewell tart? Look no further with the new Berry Bakewell doughnuts, complete with almond Kreme.

For a dessert fit for a King, bite into the King’s Trifle, the most indulgent of the trio, and lastly… it’s crisp and short, it’s the new Lemon Shortbread doughnut, topped with a vanilla frosting and shortcake biscuit pieces!

Available until May 8, Krispy Kreme is putting a twist on three classic British flavours with its new limited-edition doughnuts, each as indulgent as the other.

Celebrating with a street party, picnic, or weekend getaway? Treat yourself, your friends and family to some delicious Krispy Kreme Coronation doughnuts available at Krispy Kreme shops or for delivery through KrispyKreme.co.uk/coronation-doughnuts.

The best way to spread joy this Coronation weekend includes:

BERRY BAKEWELL (from £2.95) - Literally the cherry on top! Classic raspberry filling and almond Kreme, iced and adorned with a glazed cherry.

LEMON SHORTBREAD (from £2.95)- Dipped in a smooth lemon icing, with shortcake biscuit pieces upon a swirl of vanilla frosting, this doughnut is a refreshing partner to its berry and trifle companions.

KING’S TRIFLE (from £2.95)- With a strawberry and custard filling, royal purple icing and a delicate chocolate crown, it’s the reigning doughnut of this range.

Coronation 4 pack (from £9.25) – 1x King’s Trifle, 1x Berry Bakewell, 1x Lemon Shortbread and 1x Original Glazed, available across selected Sainsbury’s cabinets.

Coronation Dozen (from £19.95): – 3x King’s Trifle, 3x Berry Bakewell, 3x Lemon Shortbread and 3x Original Glazed, available across nationwide delivery, Krispy Kreme retail shops and supermarket and motor services cabinets and delivery partners.

Singles will also be available as part of the CYO dozen.