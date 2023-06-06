Operated by Edward Dawson, a fisherman who grew up in Seahouses, the boat has been out each day for last two months fishing for trout.

And, a large majority of the catch has been bought by next door businesses – The Craster Arms and The Landing.

Michael Dawson, who works at both The Craster Arms and The Landing, is keen to support local fisherman and keep produce as fresh as possible.

Edward's boat is the last to fish in Beadnell Bay.

He said: "I’ve always had a close connection with fishermen being from the area and every year we take the Beadnell sea trout from the bay.

"The bay is only about 100 yards from one of venues so it feels daft not to tap into some of the best produce that is literally right on out doorstep.

“We also buy lobsters and crabs from Seahouses and oysters from Lindisfarne. I truly believe they are some of the best in the world."

Helping Edward is the oldest remaining fisherman in Beadnell, John Dixon, who is still helping out at 86-years-old. Since John was a young boy he has spent his days out on the boat and is still keen to help.

Edward Dawson and John Dixon.

Speaking of the fishing industry, John said: “It’s not changed much, you still go out there to do the same job but there’s a lot less of us now.

"I think because fishing used to get passed down in families and families are getting smaller, more people just hand in licences when they retire.

"And of course less licences get handed out these days, so much more is endangered and there’s more about conservation.

"I still enjoy being out there on the boat but these days it’s more of a hobby.”

The team at the Beadnell restaurants joined John and Edward at sea for a morning of fishing.

Michael said: “On a still bright morning, when the sea is flat calm like glass, there’s not much better you could be doing. It’s definitely not for everyone though, the downside is you have to get up at about 4am.