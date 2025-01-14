CAMRA members vote The Tanners Arms in Alnwick and The Ship Inn at Newton-by-the-Sea as the best pubs in north Northumberland
The Tanners Arms in Alnwick and The Ship Inn at Low Newton-by-the-Sea were joint winners in the annual awards organised by the Tyneside and Northumberland branch of The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).
It is repeat success for Simon Greener at The Tanners Arms who also won last year’s north Northumberland category when the Hotspur Place pub pipped the Low Newton venue.
Third place went to The Olde Ship Inn in Seahouses.
In south east Northumberland, The Office in Morpeth retained its crown ahead of The Joiners Arms, also in Morpeth, and The Lounge in Blyth.
The south west award went to Dipton Mill, near Hexham, with Pont Tap taking second spot and Platform Bar in Hexham in third.
The Curfew in Berwick and Wor Local in Prudhoe were named joint winners of the Northumberland Cider Pub of the Year category.
The Comrades in Haltwhistle won the Northumberland Club of the Year title.
The branch invited its almost 2,000 members to vote across the month of December to decide the winners.
Branch Chair Paul Hillhouse said: “We are happy to see more votes being cast each year and a wide range of pubs being picked. It’s a great representation of the range of pubs and clubs in our region.
"It still remains a challenging time for pubs as help that has been received since Covid is being scaled back, but energy costs, product costs, and the cost of living generally means people have less to spend. So it is great to take a moment to celebrate the success stories”
The competition was tight with most categories decided by just a few votes and ties in both cider categories including a three-way tie in the Tyneside Cider Pub category and North Northumberland pub also a tie.
The winners of each category (and joint winners) shall not be judged by the branch by the criteria set by CAMRA nationally to decide one pub, club, and cider pub to represent the branch at regional and, hopefully, national competition.
The winners in each category are
Newcastle Pub of The Year
1- The County - Gosforth
2- Town Mouse Ale House - Newcastle
3- Mean eyed Cat - Newcastle
Gateshead Pub of The Year
1- Microbus - Gateshead
2- Ye Olde Cross - Ryton
3 - Wheat Sheaf - Felling
North Tyneside Pub Of The Year
1- Left Luggage Room - Monkseaton
2- Tynemouth Lodge - Tynemouth
3- Enigma Tap - North Shields
South East Northumberland Pub Of The Year
1- The Office - Morpeth
2- Joiners Arms - Morpeth
3- The Lounge - Blyth
South West Northumberland Pub Of The Year
1- Dipton Mill - Hexham
2- The Pont Tap - Ponteland
3- Platform Bar - Hexham
North Northumberland Pub Of The Year
Joint 1st - The Tanners - Alnwick
Joint 1st - The Ship - Low Newton by the Sea
2- Olde Ship - Seahouses
Tyneside Cider Pub of The Year
Joint 1st Bodega - Newcastle
Joint 1st Station East - Gateshead
Join 1st Mean Eyed cat - Newcastle
2- The Free Trade Inn - Ouseburn
Northumberland Cider Pub of The Year
Joint 1st - The Curfew- Berwick
Joint 1st - Wor Local - Prudhoe
2- Lounge - Blyth
Tyneside Club Of The Year
1- Heaton Stannington F.C - Newcastle
2 - Tyne Amature Rowing Club - Newburn Newcastle
Joint 3rd - Cullercoats Crescent Club - Cullercoats
Joint 3rd - Tynemouth & District Social Club - Tynemouth
Northumberland Club Of The Year
1- Comrades Club - Haltwhistle
2- Stocksfield Cricket Club - Stocksfield
3- Ovington Social Club - Ovington
