Beer enthusiasts have voted for their favourite pub in north Northumberland – and it’s a tie.

The Tanners Arms in Alnwick and The Ship Inn at Low Newton-by-the-Sea were joint winners in the annual awards organised by the Tyneside and Northumberland branch of The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

It is repeat success for Simon Greener at The Tanners Arms who also won last year’s north Northumberland category when the Hotspur Place pub pipped the Low Newton venue.

Third place went to The Olde Ship Inn in Seahouses.

Winners, clockwise from top left: The Tanners Arms, Alnwick; The Ship Inn, Low Newton; The Curfew, Berwick; The Office, Morpeth.

In south east Northumberland, The Office in Morpeth retained its crown ahead of The Joiners Arms, also in Morpeth, and The Lounge in Blyth.

The south west award went to Dipton Mill, near Hexham, with Pont Tap taking second spot and Platform Bar in Hexham in third.

The Curfew in Berwick and Wor Local in Prudhoe were named joint winners of the Northumberland Cider Pub of the Year category.

The Comrades in Haltwhistle won the Northumberland Club of the Year title.

Simon Greener from The Tanners Arms in Alnwick.

The branch invited its almost 2,000 members to vote across the month of December to decide the winners.

Branch Chair Paul Hillhouse said: “We are happy to see more votes being cast each year and a wide range of pubs being picked. It’s a great representation of the range of pubs and clubs in our region.

"It still remains a challenging time for pubs as help that has been received since Covid is being scaled back, but energy costs, product costs, and the cost of living generally means people have less to spend. So it is great to take a moment to celebrate the success stories”

The competition was tight with most categories decided by just a few votes and ties in both cider categories including a three-way tie in the Tyneside Cider Pub category and North Northumberland pub also a tie.

The Ship Inn at Low Newton.

The winners of each category (and joint winners) shall not be judged by the branch by the criteria set by CAMRA nationally to decide one pub, club, and cider pub to represent the branch at regional and, hopefully, national competition.

The winners in each category are

Newcastle Pub of The Year

1- The County - Gosforth

Andrea Johnson, landlady of The Office pub in Morpeth.

2- Town Mouse Ale House - Newcastle

3- Mean eyed Cat - Newcastle

Gateshead Pub of The Year

1- Microbus - Gateshead

2- Ye Olde Cross - Ryton

3 - Wheat Sheaf - Felling

David and Gemma Cook at The Curfew in Berwick.

North Tyneside Pub Of The Year

1- Left Luggage Room - Monkseaton

2- Tynemouth Lodge - Tynemouth

3- Enigma Tap - North Shields

South East Northumberland Pub Of The Year

1- The Office - Morpeth

2- Joiners Arms - Morpeth

3- The Lounge - Blyth

South West Northumberland Pub Of The Year

1- Dipton Mill - Hexham

2- The Pont Tap - Ponteland

3- Platform Bar - Hexham

North Northumberland Pub Of The Year

Joint 1st - The Tanners - Alnwick

Joint 1st - The Ship - Low Newton by the Sea

2- Olde Ship - Seahouses

Tyneside Cider Pub of The Year

Joint 1st Bodega - Newcastle

Joint 1st Station East - Gateshead

Join 1st Mean Eyed cat - Newcastle

2- The Free Trade Inn - Ouseburn

Northumberland Cider Pub of The Year

Joint 1st - The Curfew- Berwick

Joint 1st - Wor Local - Prudhoe

2- Lounge - Blyth

Tyneside Club Of The Year

1- Heaton Stannington F.C - Newcastle

2 - Tyne Amature Rowing Club - Newburn Newcastle

Joint 3rd - Cullercoats Crescent Club - Cullercoats

Joint 3rd - Tynemouth & District Social Club - Tynemouth

Northumberland Club Of The Year

1- Comrades Club - Haltwhistle

2- Stocksfield Cricket Club - Stocksfield

3- Ovington Social Club - Ovington