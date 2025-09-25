The book by CAMRA is an annual guide to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​, and has highlighted the best of breweries and pubs that Northumberland has to offer.

However, with latest figures showing a further drop in brewery numbers, Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman urges: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.

"It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub.”

We have rounded up the ten Northumberland additions that made the cut this year.