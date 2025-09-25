CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026: 10 Northumberland pubs added to the annual rankings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Ten Northumberland pubs have been added to the newly-released 2026 Good Beer Guide.

The book by CAMRA is an annual guide to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​, and has highlighted the best of breweries and pubs that Northumberland has to offer.

However, with latest figures showing a further drop in brewery numbers, Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman urges: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.

"It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub.”

We have rounded up the ten Northumberland additions that made the cut this year.

The Coach Inn, Lesbury.

1. The Coach Inn

The Coach Inn, Lesbury. Photo: Google

The Delaval Arms, Seaton Sluice.

2. The Delaval Arms

The Delaval Arms, Seaton Sluice. Photo: Google

The Allenheads Inn, Hexham.

3. The Allenheads Inn

The Allenheads Inn, Hexham. Photo: Google

Northumberland Arms (Felton)

4. Northumberland Arms

Northumberland Arms (Felton) Photo: Google

