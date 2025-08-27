A cafe at a popular park has closed for refurbishment works.

The venue at Plessey Woods Country Park, near Bedlington, closed on Tuesday and will be shut for around three months.

A post by Northumberland County Council stated: “Visitors to Plessey Woods Country Park will soon notice some exciting changes as the park’s café undergoes a full refurbishment.

"The café will be closed for approximately 12 weeks while work takes place to transform it into a more inviting and modern space for visitors to enjoy.

Plessey Woods Country Park.

"The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of November, when the café will reopen with refreshed facilities and a welcoming new look.”

The council adds that the park and toilet facilities will remain open as usual.

The park offers 100 acres of woodland, meadow and riverside to explore.