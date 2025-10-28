New cafe and bar Alno Lounge has officially opened in Alnwick with a promise to support the local community.

On October 22, hospitality group Loungers welcomed the first customers to their new Alnwick location on Bondgate Within.

The company have transformed the site with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork, a statement wall and pendant lighting.

Alno Lounge promises to cater to all tastes throughout the day with a varied menu – from coffee and brunch to dinner, tapas and drinks.

John English, Head of Community at Loungers, says: “We’re delighted to have finally opened the doors to Alno Lounge.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference."

Starting as they mean to continue, the team at Alno Lounge has partnered with local charity Boost who support Duchess’s Community High School – and will donate 50p from each burger and 20p from every coffee sold in the first month of trading to the cause.

John added: "Lounges are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Alno Lounge.”

Particular attention will also be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer, as well as a full children’s menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities