Burns Night: 15 Northumberland restaurants and venues embracing the Scottish-supper tradition

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 10:49 GMT
Burns Night is celebrated on January 25 to commemorate the life of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns and honour Scottish culture, food and drink.

Just south of the border, plenty of Northumberland restaurants and venues have decided to embrace the Burns Night spirit – celebrating the evening with a themed dinner. The Scottish supper traditionally includes haggis alongside ‘neeps’ and ‘tatties’ and ‘cranachan’.

Here are 15 Northumberland restaurants taking part for those who want a taste of the Scottish-inspired cuisine.

The Pack Horse is inviting customers for night of celebration, including a Scottish supper, poetry and sounds from a bagpiper.

1. The Pack Horse Inn (Ellingham)

The Pack Horse is inviting customers for night of celebration, including a Scottish supper, poetry and sounds from a bagpiper. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Warkworth hotel have created a Burns Night themed menu for the occasion alongside their usual offerings.

2. Warkworth House Hotel

The Warkworth hotel have created a Burns Night themed menu for the occasion alongside their usual offerings. Photo: google

Photo Sales
The Percy Arms are hosting a night of bagpipes, and a set menu including whiskey and haggis.

3. The Percy Arms (Alnwick)

The Percy Arms are hosting a night of bagpipes, and a set menu including whiskey and haggis. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Northumberland College's very own restaurant for catering and hospitality students are hosting their very own themed night on Thursday, January 23 just a couple of days before the actual date.

4. The Gallery (Northumberland College)

Northumberland College's very own restaurant for catering and hospitality students are hosting their very own themed night on Thursday, January 23 just a couple of days before the actual date. Photo: Northumberland college

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandRobert Burns
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice