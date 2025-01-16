Just south of the border, plenty of Northumberland restaurants and venues have decided to embrace the Burns Night spirit – celebrating the evening with a themed dinner. The Scottish supper traditionally includes haggis alongside ‘neeps’ and ‘tatties’ and ‘cranachan’.
Here are 15 Northumberland restaurants taking part for those who want a taste of the Scottish-inspired cuisine.
1. The Pack Horse Inn (Ellingham)
The Pack Horse is inviting customers for night of celebration, including a Scottish supper, poetry and sounds from a bagpiper. Photo: Google
2. Warkworth House Hotel
The Warkworth hotel have created a Burns Night themed menu for the occasion alongside their usual offerings. Photo: google
3. The Percy Arms (Alnwick)
The Percy Arms are hosting a night of bagpipes, and a set menu including whiskey and haggis. Photo: google
4. The Gallery (Northumberland College)
Northumberland College's very own restaurant for catering and hospitality students are hosting their very own themed night on Thursday, January 23 just a couple of days before the actual date. Photo: Northumberland college
