British Pie Week: 10 of the best places in Northumberland for a pie in 2025 according to Google

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:07 BST
It is British Pie Week – which means celebrating by finding the best pie spots in Northumberland.

Beginning in 2007, annual week runs from Monday March 3 to Sunday March 9. From traditional country pubs, to much-loved family-run butchers, here are ten of the best places in the county to pay homage to the delicious pie, according to Google.

The Amble Butcher has an impressive 5 star rating out of 47 reviews.

2. The Amble Butcher

The Amble Butcher has an impressive 5 star rating out of 47 reviews. Photo: google

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall has 4.7 stars out of 361 reviews.

3. Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall (Alnwick)

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall has 4.7 stars out of 361 reviews. Photo: Turnbull's

The Running Fox in Longframlington scores 4.7 stars out of 816 reviews. They also have a number of other locations in Felton, Longhoughton, Powburn, and Kirkharle Courtyard with equally delicious pies and excellent reviews.

4. The Running Fox (various locations)

The Running Fox in Longframlington scores 4.7 stars out of 816 reviews. They also have a number of other locations in Felton, Longhoughton, Powburn, and Kirkharle Courtyard with equally delicious pies and excellent reviews. Photo: Google

