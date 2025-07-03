Best Indian restaurants across the UK named in British Curry Championship 2025
- The British Curry Championship recognises the excellence of the curry industry
- Restaurants, takeaways and chefs have been awarded for their excellence
- The ceremony was delivered by Oceanic Awards
The winners of the inaugural British Curry Championship have been announced, recognising the exceptional achievements of the chefs, restaurants and takeaways within the UK’s thriving curry scene.
The British Curry Championship is a brand-new culinary award ceremony, which celebrates the talents of those working in the curry industry across the UK.
Oceanic Awards has announced the restaurants in the UK that took home a prestigious title, as well as showcased the skills of chefs, restaurateurs and takeaway services.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Curry Championship said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Here is a full list of every winner at the British Curry Championship 2025:
Scottish Curry Champion of the Year
Dhoom: Indian Streatery, Dunfermline
North East Curry Champion of the Year
Soho Tavern, Gateshead
North West Curry Champion of the Year
Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick
East Midlands Curry Champion of the Year
Spice Bazzar, Leicester
West Midlands Curry Champion of the Year
Titash, Birmingham
East Curry Champion of the Year
Namaste Village, Norwich
South East Curry Champion of the Year
Indian Queen, Banbury
South West Curry Champion of the Year
Turmeric Kitchen, Taunton
London Curry Champion of the Year
Madhu’s, Marylebone
Yorkshire Curry Champion of the Year
Kiplings Indian Restaurant, Sowerby Bridge
Lancashire Curry Champion of the Year
The Red Fort Tandoori, Lytham Saint Annes
Essex Curry Champion of the Year
Grand Cochin, Chelmsford
Kent Curry Champion of the Year
Shamrat, Maidstone
Staffordshire Curry Champion of the Year
Spice Exchange, Stoke-on-Trent
Cheshire Curry Champion of the Year
Forts of India, Malpas
Leicestershire Curry Champion of the Year
Spice Bazzar, Leicester
Nottinghamshire Curry Champion of the Year
Kottaram Restaurant, Nottingham
Surrey Curry Champion of the Year
3 Rooms, Chertsey
Nation Curry Restaurant of the Year
Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick
Nation Takeaway of the Year
Chutney Express Takeaway, Birmingham
Chef of the Year
Da Mount Gurkha, Liverpool
Customer Favourite of the Year
Bombay Spice, York
Curry Team of the Year
Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich
Curry Dish of the Year
Kolshi Indian Restaurant, Warwick
Manager of the Year
Paddy’s Marten Inn, Leicester
Customer Satisfaction Restaurant of the Year
Babaji, Sunderland
Curry Leader of the Year
Jaipur, Newcastle
Outstanding Curry Restaurant of the Year
Aarti, Leeds
Lifetime Curry Champion of the Year
Mohammed Abdul Baki - Kohinoor 1969, Dhamaka, Newcastle
Champion Leader of the Year
Abdul Salam - Dhamaka, Mumbai Flavour
Nation’s Curry Champion of the Year
International Restaurant, Bradford
Voter’s Choice Curry Champion of the Year
Samrat, Seaham
Industry’s Choice Curry Champion
Delhi Wala, Leeds
