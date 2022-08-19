Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers from across the county.

We put the Gazette readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots in Northumberland.

Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.

1911 Coffee Co, Amble

With breakfast classics on the menu as well as pancakes and waffles, there are plenty of delicious treats to choose from.

Nominated by Rebecca Anderson, Sandra Belisle and Richard Varcoe

Bertram’s, Warkworth

Breakfast is served between 9am and 11.30am, with some dishes – including the Seahouses kipper fillets – available all day.

Nominated by Russell Baston, Katie Newsum and Helen Trotman

Collier’s, Ashington

Got a big appetite? The big breakfast at Collier’s could be for you!

Nominated by Michael Straker and Geoff Young.

Firehouse No 1, Morpeth

Our head’s been turned by the grilled mushrooms on sourdough toast.

Nominated by Gary Harry Harland and Christine Taylor Hefford.

Fountain Cottage Cafe and B&B, Bellingham

What’s not to love about an all-day breakfast? Choose from a full monty, half monty, breakfast sandwich or other lighter bites!

Clair Barron Rogerson said: “Best breakfast you’ll get, try one of their belly busters. They’re huge!”

Marshall’s Cafe, Berwick

A popular spot with the Gazette readers, as well as on TripAdvisor and with Google reviewers.

Charlotte Lowery said: “Marshall Cafe, Berwick and Riverside Cafe in Tweedmouth. Both amazing.”

The Riverside Cafe, Tweedmouth

One of the most recommended eateries on the Gazette’s Facebook page, but is it one of your favourites?

David Roughead said: “Riverside Cafe, Berwick-Upon-Tweed. 11/10!”

The Rocking Horse Cafe, Alnwick

In the mood for a breakfast stottie? Of course you are! This is the place.

Susan Green said: “Rocking Horse Alnwick, brill.”

Tea in the Paddock, Morpeth

There’s a great choice on the menu for hungry punters, including French toast, a smoked salmon bagel and mushrooms benedict.

Claire Bowie said: “Tea In The Paddock is lovely.”

Thistle Do Nicely, Berwick

Is a comforting home-cooked breakfast just what the doctor ordered? This is the place.