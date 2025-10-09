Blyth's Broadway Bakery for sale at £60,000 in rare business opportunity after owner's illness
Broadway Bakery closed its doors on June 28 after the owner and baker, Richard Comb sadly suffered a stroke which left him unable to return to work.
Richard has been running the business alongside his wife Fiona for the past 14 years, and the shop has been in the Comb family’s ownership since 1986 and has been a bakery for over 70 years.
The family are now looking for new owners to take over the bakery – which is for sale on Lennon Properties for £60,000 after a major price reduction.
Fiona Comb, who is keen for a quick sale, took to Facebook to say: “It is with huge regret that our famous baker is unable to return back to work that our little bakery will need to close and go up for sale.
“Thank you to all our customers who have supported us over the years, especially through the crazy Covid times. Also, a huge thank you to all our staff who have helped and worked hard over the years, making our shop like a little bakery family.”
The property, located on the prime location of Broadway Circle, is turnkey ready and includes a fully-equipped kitchen, modern appliances and a flat above the shop that could be a potential living space for the new owner.