Happiness Inn, at 29 Croft Road, has been given a dismal zero rating by the Food Standard Agency.

It was assessed on February 20 and a zero score means urgent improvement is necessary.

Out of Northumberland's 300 takeaways with ratings, 214 (71%) have ratings of five and just one – the Happiness Inn – has a zero.

A zero rating is the lowest score possible, and the local authority will be wanting the takeaway to make urgent improvements.

Meanwhile, the IL Girasole Italian restaurant at 29 South View, Ashington, has been given a four-star rating after being inspected on February 21.