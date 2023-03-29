News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
15 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
5 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Blyth takeaway Happiness Inn is given lowest possible rating for food hygiene following council inspection

A Chinese takeaway in Blyth has been ordered to make urgent improvements to its food hygiene standards.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:24 BST

Happiness Inn, at 29 Croft Road, has been given a dismal zero rating by the Food Standard Agency.

It was assessed on February 20 and a zero score means urgent improvement is necessary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Out of Northumberland's 300 takeaways with ratings, 214 (71%) have ratings of five and just one – the Happiness Inn – has a zero.

A zero rating is the lowest score possible, and the local authority will be wanting the takeaway to make urgent improvements.
A zero rating is the lowest score possible, and the local authority will be wanting the takeaway to make urgent improvements.
A zero rating is the lowest score possible, and the local authority will be wanting the takeaway to make urgent improvements.
Most Popular

Meanwhile, the IL Girasole Italian restaurant at 29 South View, Ashington, has been given a four-star rating after being inspected on February 21.

It means that of Northumberland's 633 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 553 (87%) have ratings of five and none have a zero.

BlythNorthumberlandAshington