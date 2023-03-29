Blyth takeaway Happiness Inn is given lowest possible rating for food hygiene following council inspection
A Chinese takeaway in Blyth has been ordered to make urgent improvements to its food hygiene standards.
Happiness Inn, at 29 Croft Road, has been given a dismal zero rating by the Food Standard Agency.
It was assessed on February 20 and a zero score means urgent improvement is necessary.
Out of Northumberland's 300 takeaways with ratings, 214 (71%) have ratings of five and just one – the Happiness Inn – has a zero.
Meanwhile, the IL Girasole Italian restaurant at 29 South View, Ashington, has been given a four-star rating after being inspected on February 21.
It means that of Northumberland's 633 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 553 (87%) have ratings of five and none have a zero.