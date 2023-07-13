News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Blyth restaurant Dolly Dimples forced to close with owner calling for more help from politicians

The owner of a Blyth restaurant that will close this weekend has hit out at local politicians on social media, telling them to “get over yourselves and do your job.”
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read

Regent Street restaurant Dolly Dimples will welcome diners for the last time on Saturday, July 15, with owner Dawn telling the page’s Facebook followers earlier this week they could not survive in the face of a 500% utility bill increase.

Now, in a new post on the Facebook page, she has thanked customers for their supportive messages since the announcement, but criticised a lack of response from politicians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post said: “We have all been overwhelmed with so many people coming in to see us and sending flowers. We really cannot thank you all enough, it has been truly humbling.

Dolly Dimples restaurant in Blyth has been forced to close this weekend by rising utility bills. (Photo by Google)Dolly Dimples restaurant in Blyth has been forced to close this weekend by rising utility bills. (Photo by Google)
Dolly Dimples restaurant in Blyth has been forced to close this weekend by rising utility bills. (Photo by Google)
Most Popular

“As most of you probably know, we all live in Blyth so are absolutely gutted for the place we call home.

“So, not only as a business owner but also as a resident, if there is one thing I honestly hope comes from my situation, it’s that our council, town councillors, and MPs take notice and please please stop fighting each other and start working together.”

The post continued: “We are in a worse position now than we have ever been and the businesses that are left are struggling and need your help, not expensive sculptures or plastic seats, your actual help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Since I posted my message on Facebook, I have not had one message from any of you, not a single one. You should all hang your head in shame.”

The original post announcing the restaurant's closure now has over 800 ‘sad’ reactions and nearly 500 comments of support for the venue.

The more recent post has over 500 reactions and over 100 comments so far.

The new post ends: “So, to everyone who has supported me and my staff through our journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will genuinely miss you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To the ‘powers that be’ in Blyth, sort your shit out, get over yourselves, and do your job. Work for the people in your community.”

Related topics:BlythFacebookMPsWork