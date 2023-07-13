Regent Street restaurant Dolly Dimples will welcome diners for the last time on Saturday, July 15, with owner Dawn telling the page’s Facebook followers earlier this week they could not survive in the face of a 500% utility bill increase.

Now, in a new post on the Facebook page, she has thanked customers for their supportive messages since the announcement, but criticised a lack of response from politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post said: “We have all been overwhelmed with so many people coming in to see us and sending flowers. We really cannot thank you all enough, it has been truly humbling.

Dolly Dimples restaurant in Blyth has been forced to close this weekend by rising utility bills. (Photo by Google)

“As most of you probably know, we all live in Blyth so are absolutely gutted for the place we call home.

“So, not only as a business owner but also as a resident, if there is one thing I honestly hope comes from my situation, it’s that our council, town councillors, and MPs take notice and please please stop fighting each other and start working together.”

The post continued: “We are in a worse position now than we have ever been and the businesses that are left are struggling and need your help, not expensive sculptures or plastic seats, your actual help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I posted my message on Facebook, I have not had one message from any of you, not a single one. You should all hang your head in shame.”

The original post announcing the restaurant's closure now has over 800 ‘sad’ reactions and nearly 500 comments of support for the venue.

The more recent post has over 500 reactions and over 100 comments so far.

The new post ends: “So, to everyone who has supported me and my staff through our journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will genuinely miss you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad