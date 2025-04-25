Blyth late-bar The Quay listed for auction with £275k guide price

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:11 BST
Blyth public house, The Quay, which has a five-bedroom living quarters, has hit the market.

Currently operating as a weekend late-bar, the Bridge Street venue’s owners are retiring after successfully running the business since 2005, turning over 160k annually.

The property includes: a bar and seating area, pool room, a function room, kitchen, cold store, pump room, and living quarters with five bedrooms.

The venue is available for auction on Rightmove for a starting bid of £275k, and is being marketed by Purplebricks.

The venue has a huge potential for expansion of opening hours, currently only operating on Friday and Saturday nights.

1. The Quay

The venue has a huge potential for expansion of opening hours, currently only operating on Friday and Saturday nights. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The sale includes a pool room.

2. Pool room

The sale includes a pool room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The entrance leads into a bar and seating area.

3. Bar

The entrance leads into a bar and seating area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The Quay currently operates as a party venue.

4. Dance floor

The Quay currently operates as a party venue. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlythRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice