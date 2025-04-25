Currently operating as a weekend late-bar, the Bridge Street venue’s owners are retiring after successfully running the business since 2005, turning over 160k annually.

The property includes: a bar and seating area, pool room, a function room, kitchen, cold store, pump room, and living quarters with five bedrooms.

The venue is available for auction on Rightmove for a starting bid of £275k, and is being marketed by Purplebricks.

