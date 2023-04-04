News you can trust since 1854
Blyth ice cream shop boss with 'passion' for serving the public scoops awards double in industry competition

An ice cream parlour in Blyth has scooped two awards at the so-called ‘Oscar’s’ of ice cream.

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read

Ciccarelli, near South Beach, won two gold medals at the 2023 National Ice Cream Championships for its blackcurrant sorbet and white chocolate gelato.

This is the second year running that Ciccarelli has been recognised at the awards, which are run by the Ice Cream Alliance trade body.

Ciccarelli boss Domenico Gregorio said: “Last year I won the vanilla class. This year, another two trophies for my blackcurrant sorbet and white chocolate gelato.

Cone or cups? Domenico Gregorio, boss of Ciccarelli, with his two trophies.Cone or cups? Domenico Gregorio, boss of Ciccarelli, with his two trophies.
“I feel I am giving the people of Northumberland the best sorbets and ice cream I can make.”

The family business sells the ice cream, made using organic milk from Bay's Leap Farm, to more than 200 wholesale customers.

It runs an ice cream factory in Cramlington, a fleet of ice cream vans, and the Coastline fish and chip restaurant next door to Ciccarelli.

Domenico added: “It has become my passion to serve the general public with the best fish and chips and ice cream anywhere, and I believe I do.”

The competition, which has been running for 78 years, involves a panel of experts blind testing submitted flavours.

Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston said: “After a few decidedly difficult years for our industry, ice cream businesses are bouncing back with gusto.

“Ciccarelli is proof of that with the quality of the products that won these prestigious awards.

“Big congratulations to Domenico and his team, and here’s wishing them a super successful summer season.”

