Blacks Corner to open wine and cheese bar at Fenwick Newcastle
The homegrown hospitality business has built up a firm following with its Blacks Corner restaurant and deli in East Boldon and its sympathetic restoration of the old Tram Shelter in Seaburn, which opened in December 2023.
Now, it’s been announced that the business will be opening a branch within the Food Hall at Newcastle institution Fenwick.
As with their other sites, Blacks Corner at Fenwick Food Hall will celebrate British farmhouse produce with a selection of British cheeses, charcuterie, a selection of Tregothnan teas from Cornwall and low intervention organic wines.
There will also be a sharing board and brunch offering, including their signature rarebit, which is one of the most-popular dishes at the Seaburn site, as well as crostini.
Sunderland-brewed Vaux will also be available on tap.
It’s set to open on Friday, February 14 and will be open daily. Bookings are open now on the Fenwick website https://www.fenwick.co.uk/services/restaurants/blacks-corner-at-fenwick-food-hall/blacks-corner-at-fenwick-food-hall.
Blacks Corner Co-owner Jonathan Dryden said: “We already had a relationship with Fenwick so were delighted when they approached us about opening in the Food Hall.
“It’s a really exciting development for us, for a village company to now be operating on a regional level.”
Work now starts on transforming the area, which is to the right of the Food Hall as you enter via the flower stall and it will be given the signature heritage aesthetic of the other Blacks Corner outlets.
It’s the second big announcement for the East Boldon-founded business this week, as it’s also been announced they will open a ground floor eatery at the new £27m Culture House in Sunderland.
It promises a ‘unique dining experience’, featuring a bar area, what’s been described as an ‘interactive cheese counter’ and intimate dining space with an open studio kitchen that will feature workshops from in-house patisserie chefs.
The team will also cater for events taking place in the venue, including the Sky Garden overlooking the city.
Blacks Corner works with 25 farmhouse cheesemakers across the UK, and talk through the heritage of the cheese with their customers.
Their charcuterie selection, meanwhile, is ethically sourced, focussing on cuts from free-range and wild breeds.
Blacks Corner at Fenwick opening hours
Monday - Wednesday 9am - 7pm
Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday & Saturday 9am-7pm
Sunday 10.30am - 5pm
*last seating or reservation 1 hour before closing, last drinks orders 30 minutes before closing.