Bistro 23 in Alnmouth hits the market after over two decades of family ownership

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th May 2025, 12:37 BST

A long-standing tearoom and restaurant in the heart of Alnmouth is for sale.

Bistro 23 has been run as a successful family business since 2003 and is now on the market as the current owners plan for retirement.

The business prides itself on delivering ‘fresh dining that showcases the best of Northumberland's produce’, operating as a tearoom during the day, six-days-per-week, and a bistro on selected evenings.

The property in a prime position for both tourists and locals in the coastal village – on Northumberland Street which is home to an array of pubs, restaurants, delis and small independent shops.

Bistro 23, Alnmouth.

The sale includes a well presented 38 – 40 cover cafe, large kitchen, office and storage room, as well as an additional first floor two-bedroom apartment offering living space.

On the market for a guide price of £750k, the property is available on Rightmove and being marketed by Bradley Hall.

