Kevin Mulraney and his family have established a fine reputation since opening Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House in Rothbury in 2020.

That success has persuaded them to expand with the opening of a bistro in Amble.

They have taken on the former Dolly’s Cottage gift shop on Queen Street which is currently being refurbished.

Kevin and Patrick Mulraney.

There is no official opening date yet but, works permitting, they aim to welcome customers this spring.

"We’ve had our eye on Amble for a little while because it’s such an up and coming place,” said Kevin’s son, Patrick.

“It’s got a good food offer already and we’re looking forward to adding a little more variety and showing off what Northumberland has to offer.”

Bewicks in Rothbury boasts a food menu with locally sourced, fresh ingredients, while it also proves popular for coffee and cake and afternoon teas.

Renovation work at the former Dolly's Cottage in Amble.

“It’s London food with North East portions – something like Betty’s Tearoom meets The Ivy,” says Patrick.

The Rothbury venue, named after the building’s original creator William Bewick, opened just as Covid-19 hit.

"It was just at the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020,” recalled Patrick. “It was a tough period but we managed to manoeuvre our way through what was a difficult economic climate and have continued to grow.

"We’re very excited at what’s to come.”

In particular, they are looking forward to the extra capacity the Amble premises will provide.

"We can only manage 24 covers in Rothbury and we’re expecting around 45 in Amble so that will be a real step up,” said Patrick.

They have also been working with local businesses to provide a range of beers and cocktails.

Patrick said: "We’ve dabbled it that in Rothbury but the larger premises allows us to provide a wider selection of alcoholic beverages, from local beers to contemporary cocktails.”

There will also be new jobs, from front-of-house to kitchen staff – with full training from a former Michelin starred chef!

Kevin was classically French trained at the Naval & Military Club, Piccadilly, before working in prestigious restaurants including Morton's Club, Berkley Square and gaining a Michelin Star at Lindsay House in Soho.