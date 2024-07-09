Bewicks of Rothbury announce opening date of their new restaurant in Amble
Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House, which is run by former Michelin Star Chef Kevin Mulraney and his two sons, first opened in Rothbury in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After a successful four years, Kevin, who received a Michelin Star for his previous work in Soho, London, and his family decided to branch out to Amble in the former Dolly’s Cottage gift shop on Queen Street and will be opening their doors on July 15. You can now book here.
Kevin’s son, Patrick Mulraney, said: “Well, we've had an eye on amber for quite a while. I think it's a really nice coastal town and with it being the ‘friendliest port’, we just think we will be able to fit nicely into the marketplace with our offering.”
The new Bewicks will be offering local game from Coquet Valley and meat from Greens Quality Butchers in Longframlington to serve country food in the heart of Northumberland.
Speaking on the restaurant’s success in Rothbury, Patrick added: "We've been there for just over four years now so we're quite proud that we've managed to survive through the terrible economic situation that the country's been in over the last few years.
"Quality always sells, so as long as we continue to create the food and drinks that we always have then there's always a marketplace. Even in a time of struggle, people always want to break bread.
Modern British food will be on the menu alongside a range of bespoke tailored cocktails and beers, which they have been working with local businesses in order to provide.
The original Rothbury venue was named after the building’s original creator William Bewick and although the name will stay the same, they are looking forward to the extra capacity the Amble premises will provide.
Patrick added: "The response from people around us has been overwhelmingly positive. We've not had any sort of negative feedback from anyone. Everyone's just really excited for us to open and we're also very excited to open and show them what we have to offer.”
Six people local to Amble have been employed but the team still have some availability for front of house. Anyone interested can get in contact via email at [email protected] or call 07818888865.
