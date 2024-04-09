Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is among nearly 100 winners from across the UK in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.

“We are absolutely blown away,” the pub posted on social media. “Huge thanks has to go to all of our customers who continue to support us but without question the biggest thanks goes to our staff – a small team which time and time again show we’re capable of achieving incredible things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in London on June 26.

The Crown Inn at Humshaugh. Picture: Google

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad