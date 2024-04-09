Best pub in Northumberland accolade for The Crown Inn at Humshaugh
It is among nearly 100 winners from across the UK in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.
“We are absolutely blown away,” the pub posted on social media. “Huge thanks has to go to all of our customers who continue to support us but without question the biggest thanks goes to our staff – a small team which time and time again show we’re capable of achieving incredible things.”
The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in London on June 26.
The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.
"Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”