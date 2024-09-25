Berwickshire pub The Allanton Inn for sale with £730,000 price tag

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
A popular pub and restaurant in a Berwickshire village is now on the market with Christie & Co.

The Allanton Inn, near Chirnside, owned by William and Katrina Reynolds, was put up for sale earlier this year.

The 18th-century former coaching inn features a main bar and restaurant area, a private dining area with space for 20 guests, and seven letting rooms.

The business also benefits from an al-fresco dining area and beer garden, which has its own pizza oven and cocktail bar. There is further opportunity to develop the former fire station/stables building and land to the rear of the property to create an additional six bedrooms.

The Allanton Inn.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This opportunity would be well suited to an owner operator although could also easily slot into an existing group or portfolio due to financial performance.”

The Allanton Inn is on the market with a freehold asking price of £730,000.

