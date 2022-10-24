The first coffee concert will take place this Saturday, October 29 from 11.30am, with Ray Howell on brass, Rena Telfer on the piano and well-known local singer Ray presenting Songs for the Stage.

People are welcome at the church from 10.45am to enjoy a coffee and homemade cakes in the parish centre before the music kicks off.

The performance is free, but the church will host a collection.

Holy Trinity Church have planned events this winter.

A second coffee concert is planned for December, 3, but details of who will perform have yet to be agreed.

The church has also planned an advent celebration in the parish centre on Saturday, November 26. It will be an evening of seasonal supper and fizz, with tickets costing £15. To book, call Pamela Wright on 07798 820051.