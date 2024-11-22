Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick’s latest addition incorporates good food with spiritual healing and self care in one stop with the ethos of looking after the mind, body and soul.

Described as, ‘a bagel bar with a difference’, the shop on Walkergate, opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, 21st November.

The Bagel Bar &, serves filled bagels, coffees and cookies however, the ‘&’ in the name alludes to the other less obvious services that are available in the space.

In the back of the shop is a spiritual healing space named ‘the corridor of bliss’, where people can book life coaching or guided meditation sessions, as well as a hair salon for customers to relax and unwind.

The Bagel Bar &, located on Walkergate, Berwick.

Owner, Skye Connelly describes the inspiration behind the unique concept: “I’ve been doing healing work, chakra work, and life coaching for the past few years.

“The bagel bar is all about the mind, body soul concept so having good food for the body and connecting these things is really important, they all work in unison.

“I was thinking about what is something that’s fast food but also really good and healthy – so I thought I would open up the bagel bar but I also want to carry on with the work I do so I thought why not try a new business concept incorporating them.

“For people that might be concerned about going into a therapy place or somewhere that’s healing, this allows that discretion, as far as anyone else is concerned they’re just coming in for the food.”

The interior of the new bagel bar.

Skye talks about her decision to add a hair salon into the mix: “The hairdressers is more about escapism and to take time out to relax and have you time, so that was an additional part that I thought would be really inclusive and tie in with the mind, body and soul aspect.

“Taking that time for yourself is all part of a good healing journey”

The shop also contains a reading corner, and offers affirmations of the day – as well as a generous free coffee each day for anybody whose name is printed on the door.

Open daily from 9am to 3.30pm, customers have already praised the reasonable pricing with bagels starting at £3 and coffees at £2.80.