Limoncello, based at 55 Hide Hill in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, was assessed on February 14.

One star means major improvement is needed and usually involves changing the way kitchen staff manage food and carry out food preparation.

A score of 45-50 points will warrant a rating of 1 – the more points a business gets, the worse their food hygiene rating is.

Limoncello in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

This rating typically means that there are many breaches of food hygiene regulations and codes of best practice. More often than not, a lack of training within the business is a key component in this low rating.

Jade Garden Chinese Takeaway, based at 82 Newbiggin Road in Ashington, has also been given a score of one after being assessed on the same day.

