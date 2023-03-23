News you can trust since 1854
Berwick restaurant and Ashington takeaway are awarded just ONE star for hygiene by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant has been ordered to make major improvements to its food hygiene practices after scoring just one star in a recent inspection.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

Limoncello, based at 55 Hide Hill in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, was assessed on February 14.

One star means major improvement is needed and usually involves changing the way kitchen staff manage food and carry out food preparation.

A score of 45-50 points will warrant a rating of 1 – the more points a business gets, the worse their food hygiene rating is.

Limoncello in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.
This rating typically means that there are many breaches of food hygiene regulations and codes of best practice. More often than not, a lack of training within the business is a key component in this low rating.

Jade Garden Chinese Takeaway, based at 82 Newbiggin Road in Ashington, has also been given a score of one after being assessed on the same day.

A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.
