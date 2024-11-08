Berwick is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink.placeholder image
Berwick pubs: The top nine places to have a drink in the town area as ranked by Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Nov 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 18:17 BST
Berwick is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink, so choosing somewhere to go for a couple of pints or glasses of wine (or cocktails) can be tricky.

To give you a few ideas of where to go if you want to head out in the town this weekend or next week, including a venue in Tweedmouth, here are the top nine pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews.

They have met our criteria of being likely to be open on most or all days each week, but please check with the individual pub/bar before setting off. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating.

1. The Curfew

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating. Photo: Google

The Barrels (Ale House) is joint second with a rating of 4.6.

2. The Barrels (Ale House)

The Barrels (Ale House) is joint second with a rating of 4.6. Photo: Google

The Free Trade is joint second with a rating of 4.6.

3. The Free Trade

The Free Trade is joint second with a rating of 4.6. Photo: Google

Pilot Inn is fourth with a current rating of 4.5.

4. Pilot Inn

Pilot Inn is fourth with a current rating of 4.5. Photo: Google

