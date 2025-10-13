Berwick hotel to replace restaurant with extra bedrooms

Plans to remove a restaurant at a Berwick hotel to make way for more bedrooms have been approved.

It is planned to alter the layout of the front restaurant room at the Queens Head Hotel to create two new bedrooms with ensuites.

An application seeking planning permission and listed building consent to carry out the works was submitted by Group Retreats in August.

It has been approved by Northumberland County Council planning officers using delegated powers. No objections were made.

Queens Head Hotel, Sandgate, Berwick.

Planning officer Stephanie Forster reported: “It is considered that the increase in traffic which would result from the intensification of use of the application site as a hotel would be offset by the cessation of the use of the application site as a restaurant.”

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf stated: “The aim is to create more rooms for the hotel whilst preserving the historic and architectural significance of the property.”

The hotel currently has six bedrooms on the upper floors.

It is also planned to reinstate an original door on the front façade which ‘will have a positive effect on the built heritage, re-establishing the hotel front closer to its original state, whilst aiding accessibility into the new rooms’.

The Grade II listed property on Sandgate is believed to have been used as an inn or hotel since the early 19th century.

A heritage report states: “The proposal ultimately aims to help keep the property as a profitable hotel, maintaining its significant place with the Sandgate area and the wider Berwick-upon-Tweed.”