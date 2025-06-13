Highly rated beer gardens in north Northumberland according to Google reviews.placeholder image
Highly rated beer gardens in north Northumberland according to Google reviews.

Beer Day Britain: Highly rated pubs in north Northumberland with beer gardens according to Google ratings

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
Beer Day Britain, which celebrates the drink popular with many in the UK, takes place each year on June 15.

This means that the 2025 event is on Sunday, so many of us can go out and enjoy a pint or two to mark the day.

And with the weather on Sunday set to be warm and dry, we have put together a selection of beer gardens in north Northumberland that are highly rated according to Google reviews.

A 4.5 star Google rating with 66 reviews.

1. The Coach Inn, Lesbury

A 4.5 star Google rating with 66 reviews. Photo: Lauren Coulson

Photo Sales
A 4.7 star Google rating with 409 reviews.

2. The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham

A 4.7 star Google rating with 409 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.7 star Google rating with 424 reviews.

3. The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington

A 4.7 star Google rating with 424 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.7 star Google rating with 387 reviews.

4. The Pack Horse Inn, Ellingham

A 4.7 star Google rating with 387 reviews. Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandGoogle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice