A Whitley Bay bar has succeeded in extending its licensed hours but must adhere to new conditions.

The proprietors of The Lough Ran have been granted permission to serve alcohol every day from 11am to 10.30pm.

Previously, the Park View watering hole had only been permitted to serve alcohol from 11am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

Food also had to be provided with drinks after 6pm.

The Lough Ran is located on Park VIew in Whitley Bay. (Photo by LDRS)

The plans caused some controversy locally, with the council receiving six written objections from residents concerned about the prospect of more noise, public nuisance, and litter.

The Lough Ran is also sandwiched between two other bars, Gilbert and Smith and The Square and Compass, which also prompted concerns from neighbours.

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea, who attended the licensing hearing, said: “I think the committee has been presented with first-hand concerns from residents, some of them living above the premises, about potential noise, nuisance, and disturbance, which could follow the extension of this licence.

"I would be asking for you to reject the application.”

However, North Tyneside Council’s licensing committee did grant the extended hours, but before the new hours can take effect owners of the Lough Ran must conduct a noise survey.

A sound insulation system will then need to be installed to ensure that noise levels from the bar do not exceed more than 35 decibels over 15 minutes, to soften the impact on neighbours.

In addition, councillors decided that the Lough Ran must continue to serve alcohol with meals on the premises. However, pending soundproofing, it will only have to serve alcohol with meals after 8pm.

Proposals to serve alcohol late into Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were also scrapped by councillors.

Gillian Blackett, a proprietor of The Lough Ran, said: “The people who come in are in their 50s. They are couples. We do not get a lot of young people and we certainly do not get a lot of drunk or rowdy behaviour.

"We are not trying to be an irresponsible licensee with cheap alcohol deals, we want somewhere where people can come and sit in quiet.”