The new owners of the Lord Crewe are undertaking an £800,000 refurbishment which includes a new £100,000 kitchen and a new-look menu.

A pre-opening complimentary dinner was held for guests from the local community on Wednesday – in exchange for a generous cash donation for Seahouses RNLI.

And they put their money in the pot to the tune of over £1,500.

The Lord Crewe team.

The newly-refurbished restaurant will open to the general public next week.

With a strong focus of high-quality ingredients and local produce, dishes include Lindisfarne Oysters, Lobster Thermidor and 28-Day Aged Ribeye.

The Lord Crewe’s rooms will reopen in June and will feature seven individually designed boutique bedrooms, with each room offering something different for guests.

The refurbishment is being led by Kymel, current owners of Spanish City in Whitley Bay and former operators of The Crab & Lobster Restaurant and Crab Manor Hotel in Asenby, North Yorkshire.

Seared king scallops.

General manager Joann Mailer said: “We are thrilled to have raised over £1,500 for Seahouses RNLI, The Lord Crewe’s Local Charity of the Year, with more donations set to come in over the coming days.

“Seahouses RNLI goes above and beyond to save lives at sea and we look forward to working with them on a regular basis.

“Our pre-opening Dinner was a huge success. Our guests and staff had a fantastic evening and our new dishes went down a storm.

“We can’t wait to reopen The Lord Crewe’s doors next week.”