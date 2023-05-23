The Butchers Block Pop Up will kick off this Saturday (May 27) and will offer evening meals on select nights each week.

The menu will change weekly, exploring a range of cuisines from around the world with plans already in place to offer Greek, American and tapas dishes in the near future.

Up for grabs this weekend is Carter’s aged steak with chips using Particularly Good Potatoes, onion rings and a choice of your favourite steak sauce, which will be served between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Sam Aldred with dad Mike.

Sam Alfred, partner of the butchers, will be taking the reigns of the takeaway nights with friend Joe Sykes, who has experience as a full-time chef.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Sam said: “We are really looking forward to it.

"We’ve obviously done a few bits to the shop, including improvements to the upstairs kitchen, so its just been a matter of time for us getting the wheels in motion to get it going.

“The village doesn’t have anything like it so we thought it’d be something nice and different, a bit of a gap in the market that the village doesn’t have.”

The pair are passionate about keeping things local, so will be cooking each meal in the Bamburgh shop using fresh produce from nearby businesses.