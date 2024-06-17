Baileys Birthday Cake is back! Celebrate in style with this limited-edition favourite
First introduced in 2021, this beloved limited edition liquid blends the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream (17% ABV) with the delightful flavours of sweet vanilla cake and rich buttercream frosting.
Perfect for birthdays, special occasions, or enjoyed on its own as a delicious treat, Baileys Birthday Cake is the celebration you can taste.
Whether it's drizzled over ice cream, mixed into a milkshake, or enjoyed neat, Baileys Birthday Cake makes any moment worth celebrating.
In honour of the return of one of its best-loved limited edition flavours, Baileys has also reintroduced two irresistible cake-inspired recipes for fans to indulge in: the Baileys Scrumptious Birthday Cake and the Birthday Cake Sipper.
The Birthday Cake Sipper is ideal for those looking for a shorter serve: Baileys Birthday Cake topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. But if you're after a delicious bake for a big birthday (and every birthday is big), the Baileys Birthday Cake is the perfect recipe - delicious, playful, and truly scrumptious.
Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimms, Baileys, and Non-alc at Diageo GB, says: “We’re thrilled to bring back Baileys Birthday Cake for fans who adored it back in 2021. This flavour encapsulates the joy of celebrations, making every sip a moment to remember. Enjoy it on its own or try our fun new recipes for a unique twist on the classic Baileys experience.”
Deliciously decadent, Baileys Birthday Cake is launching exclusively at Morrisons from Monday 17th June coinciding with the retailer's 125th anniversary. This limited edition is only here for a short time, so get yours while stocks last. RRP £17, 17% ABV.
