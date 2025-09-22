The owners of the ‘best curry restaurant in the country’ are expanding with the launch of a sister venue in Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-award-winning SherKhan of Alnwick have announced the opening of their brand-new restaurant, Zhal Khan which will be located on 25 Main Street, Tweedmouth.

Ahead of the grand opening on September 24, the team, lead by owner Abdul Azad, will be hosting a charity evening in aid of Berwick Cancer Cars on September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business took to Facebook to announce: “Our menu is out and bookings are now open! You guys are all so excited for our grand opening next week, and we can’t wait to meet you! Abz and the team will see you soon.”

Zhal Khan, 25 Front Street, Tweedmouth.

This comes after SherKhan of Alnwick not only became Curry Restaurant of the Year for the North East, but were also crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year for the entire country at the English Curry Awards 2025, which took place last month.