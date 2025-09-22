Award-winning Indian restaurant SherKhan of Alnwick expand to Berwick with sister venue
The multi-award-winning SherKhan of Alnwick have announced the opening of their brand-new restaurant, Zhal Khan which will be located on 25 Main Street, Tweedmouth.
Ahead of the grand opening on September 24, the team, lead by owner Abdul Azad, will be hosting a charity evening in aid of Berwick Cancer Cars on September 23.
The business took to Facebook to announce: “Our menu is out and bookings are now open! You guys are all so excited for our grand opening next week, and we can’t wait to meet you! Abz and the team will see you soon.”
This comes after SherKhan of Alnwick not only became Curry Restaurant of the Year for the North East, but were also crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year for the entire country at the English Curry Awards 2025, which took place last month.