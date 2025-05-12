An award-winning Cramlington dessert cafe has now expanded to Morpeth.

Catling Bakery has been operating in a number of locations in Cramlington since 2019 where it started as a market stall – and now has a permanent location in Manor Walks.

Following the success of the business, owners Jonny and Holly Catling have opened a second location, The Treat Box in Morpeth’s bus station, serving cake slices, brownies and hot drinks.

Jonny said: “We have been in the baking industry for the last 12 years supplying other companies, but we wanted to do it ourselves and get our own family name out there, which is a lot harder but its worth it.

Catling Bakery's 'The Treat Box' in Morpeth bus station.

“The expansion to Morpeth wasn’t planned, but we saw the space was available and realised this is something the town hasn't got yet. They don't have the filled cookies and things we sell, so we felt we were bringing something new to the town.

“The reason we have worked in Cramlington so well is because we try our best to be 100% every single time on both the products and the service.”

The business has survived not only the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the drastic rise of prices due to the cost of living.

Jonny explained: “We have had increases on energy and the price of things, but at the same time we understand that to customers the product is more of a treat now due to cost of living, this is why we have called Morpeth The Treat Box.

Jonny and Holly Catling at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.

“As a family with three boys, we know how much things can add up and so we always try and keep our prices as low as possible.”

Holly and Jonny recently returned from Birmingham for the Britain’s Best Cake competition where they won a silver medal for their Ferrero Rocher tower cake, and bronze medal for their Galaxy traybake.

The business has also been nominated for the Just Eat Restaurant Awards in London in the past.

Jonny added: “The majority of the baking is done by me and Holly so when you work really hard and a lot of hours, it’s nice to get that extra bit of appreciation.”