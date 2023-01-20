Big Poppa's, based at 86b North Seaton Road, Ashington, was given the score after being inspected on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Northumberland's 304 takeaways with ratings, 215 (71%) have five-star grades and just one has a zero rating.

The following grades have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

A one-star food hygiene rating means major improvement is necessary.

• Rated 5: Newbiggin Sports & Community Centre at Woodhorn Road, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, rated on January 6;

• Rated 5: Top Nosh at 26b Haugh Lane Industrial Estate, Hexham, rated on January 5;

• Rated 5: The Old Boathouse at Leazes Street, Amble, rated on September 6;

• Rated 4: Nelsons Swarland Limited at The Avenue, Swarland, rated on December 7;

• Rated 4: Salute, 19a St Mary’s Chare, Hexham, was checked on December 14;

• Rated 4: Alnmouth Village Golf Club Ltd, at Marine Road, Alnmouth, was assessed on December 2.

Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Deuces Bar & Lounge at 12 Bridge Street, Blyth, rated on November 21;

• Rated 4: Heart Of Northumberland at 5 Market Street, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on December 7.

Takeaways

Plus one other rating has been awarded for a takeaway: