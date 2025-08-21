An Amble cafe announces its permanent closure as they urge people to support local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hithe Coffee Co, serving coffee and brunch from Queen Street, took to Facebook to announce that they would be closing immediately.

After opening in March 2024, the business has been open for just under a year and a half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt post to Facebook, the owner wrote: “Some sad news to share. I’ve made the difficult decision to close Hithe.

Hithe Coffee Co, Amble.

“It’s been an incredible adventure, and I’ve loved every moment of it. The support and generosity from people over the time has been overwhelming, and I’m proud that we created a place that felt a little different, with good food and coffee always at the heart of it”

They added: “If I can leave you with one message, it’s this…if you have a local place you love, support it. It means more than you realise. Our town needs independent businesses, and they only survive with your support.”