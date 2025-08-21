Amble’s Hithe Coffee Co closes permanently as people are urged to support local business

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:17 BST
An Amble cafe announces its permanent closure as they urge people to support local businesses.

Hithe Coffee Co, serving coffee and brunch from Queen Street, took to Facebook to announce that they would be closing immediately.

After opening in March 2024, the business has been open for just under a year and a half.

In a heartfelt post to Facebook, the owner wrote: “Some sad news to share. I’ve made the difficult decision to close Hithe.

Hithe Coffee Co, Amble.

“It’s been an incredible adventure, and I’ve loved every moment of it. The support and generosity from people over the time has been overwhelming, and I’m proud that we created a place that felt a little different, with good food and coffee always at the heart of it”

They added: “If I can leave you with one message, it’s this…if you have a local place you love, support it. It means more than you realise. Our town needs independent businesses, and they only survive with your support.”

