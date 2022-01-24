Amble pub set for new lease of life with refurbishment works well underway

The Harbour Inn, Amble.

Refurbishment works have been taking place at The Harbour Inn over the past few months.

The scheme is being developed by Chris Hume, owner of The Market Tavern in Alnwick.

A new bar, cellar and kitchen is being built, while three en-suite letting rooms are being developed in place of the first floor function area.

An application seeking permission for the change of use was recently submitted to Northumberland County Council.

A planning report submitted on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposed works will be of a positive impact to the existing building.

‘The works will introduce more higher quality elements internally while bringing vacant areas to the first floor interior back into use.

‘The works will preserve the existing original building fabric and enhance the exterior by virtue of a new signage and lighting scheme.

‘The works will not only be of benefit to the building itself but also to the wider context of the surrounding areas rejuvenated by the ongoing harbour redevelopment.’

The building, on the corner of Leazes Street and Lime Street, dates back to the mid-19th century. It is the only building recognised as being built pre-1860 in the harbour area.

The change of use application details the ‘cosmetic’ refurbishment of the ground floor licensed trade areas, toilets and back of house areas including a larger trade kitchen. On the first floor, there is also refurbishment of manager accommodation.