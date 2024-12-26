Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Wellwood Arms in Amble has thrilled pubgoers with the return of its Sunday carvery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was made by the pub’s management partner, Suzanne Robinson, who has experience working in hotel management, running three pubs and cheffing before she embarked on her journey with the Wellwood.

Since being at the helm, Suzanne has made various changes with her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne said: “The Wellwood Arms is a beautiful pub, and I was incredibly excited to help revive it. Since June we’ve made multiple changes, but our priority is delivering a great service and putting it firmly back on the map. Six months in and I’m proud to say we’re doing that.”

The Wellwood Arms brings back it Sunday Carvery.

She continued: “When I came into the Wellwood, it quickly became apparent that our guests were missing the pub’s Sunday carvery, so it was important for me to fulfil their requests. For me that’s what hospitality is all about, you can’t always get everything right, but your customers are key in this industry and the satisfaction of playing a part of their experience in your pub is unmatched.”

No two days are the same, with renowned weekly quiz nights, live music and themed discos making the pub a local hub of activity.

Speaking on her ambitions for the Wellwood’s future, Suzanne said: “We want the Wellwood to be the place that people are talking about, it has so much potential, and we know that it is well-loved by our community. Our reviews speak for themselves and I’m incredibly proud of the hard work that the team are putting in each day to ensure our guests receive only the best service and experience.”