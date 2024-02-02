Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hummingbird, on Queen Street in Amble, is closing the doors to its current premises to move to a new venue that will allow the business to expand.

The cocktail bar, which originally began as a pop-up, is owned by couple Chris and Becca Green, whose success means they have outgrown the current premises.

Hummingbird announced on a Facebook post: "We are in talks with a new venue which we will be bottling from, having a shop as well as the bar you have all come to love. We aren’t closing, just relocating!

Chris and Becca Green at their Amble bar, Hummingbird.

“The property on Queen Street has been the perfect home and we still see it as our little baby but as the business grows, it was time to put emotion to one side and make the correct business call.”

Hummingbird originally started life as a 20-page cocktail leaflet and pop-up bar before transforming into a 200-page hardback cocktail book.

The cafe-bar opened last March with a wide range of cocktails and selection of sharing platters, including cheese boards, charcuterie boards and a Northumberland sharing platter, all entirely made up of local produce.

Becca said: “We’re really excited to grow our business this year. Our range of Ready to Drink cocktails have massively taken off since October.

"We now have our wholesale licence so we can provide these to retail, on trade and wedding venues, which is where the big push for this year will be.”

She added: “We’re really looking forward to having a premises where we can develop these under one roof, alongside our bar, and new shop! We can’t wait to explore our retail options, and we’re planning some exciting new products that will only be available through our physical shop.”

As well as the additions more products and a shop, the new location will be bringing new events and tasting sessions with it as well as more stockists, who will be announced later in the month.