Research from meal box delivery company, HelloFresh, shows that Amble excels in providing the freshest crab options, while Hexham and Alnwick offer an ideal setting for the most flavoursome salmon.

Lobster lovers, meanwhile, should venture just across the border to Eyemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire is top for halibut, North Yorkshire for cod, Cornwall for tuna, Devon for sea bass, Suffolk for haddock, Pembrokeshire for prawns and Devon for mackerel.

Northumberland has been named one of the UK's top seafood destinations.

HelloFresh’s senior recipe development manager, Mimi Morley, commented: “My role in the food industry has meant that I’ve been lucky enough to sample different cuisines and ingredients from all over the world. However, what I love most of all is finding something delicious that’s available right on our doorstep.

"By embracing the diverse seafood offerings of the UK, we not only create exceptional seafood recipes but also cut down on our food’s carbon footprint and celebrate the rich maritime heritage that the UK possesses.

"Consider every bite an adventure, connecting us to the bountiful seas and the vibrant communities that sustain them. So, whether you’re sampling a pescetarian diet or simply have a love of great seafood, the UK is an amazing place to be!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plus, with temperatures set to soar over the next few weeks, the delicious seafood on offer is just one more reason to holiday in the UK.”