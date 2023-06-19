News you can trust since 1854
Amble and Alnwick named among the best staycation destinations in the UK for seafood lovers

New data has put Northumberland among the best UK destinations to sample locally-sourced, fresh fish and seafood this summer.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

Research from meal box delivery company, HelloFresh, shows that Amble excels in providing the freshest crab options, while Hexham and Alnwick offer an ideal setting for the most flavoursome salmon.

Lobster lovers, meanwhile, should venture just across the border to Eyemouth.

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire is top for halibut, North Yorkshire for cod, Cornwall for tuna, Devon for sea bass, Suffolk for haddock, Pembrokeshire for prawns and Devon for mackerel.

Northumberland has been named one of the UK's top seafood destinations.Northumberland has been named one of the UK's top seafood destinations.
HelloFresh’s senior recipe development manager, Mimi Morley, commented: “My role in the food industry has meant that I’ve been lucky enough to sample different cuisines and ingredients from all over the world. However, what I love most of all is finding something delicious that’s available right on our doorstep.

"By embracing the diverse seafood offerings of the UK, we not only create exceptional seafood recipes but also cut down on our food’s carbon footprint and celebrate the rich maritime heritage that the UK possesses.

"Consider every bite an adventure, connecting us to the bountiful seas and the vibrant communities that sustain them. So, whether you’re sampling a pescetarian diet or simply have a love of great seafood, the UK is an amazing place to be!

"Plus, with temperatures set to soar over the next few weeks, the delicious seafood on offer is just one more reason to holiday in the UK.”

For seafood recipes you can cook at home and pescetarian meal delivery options, see HelloFresh’s site.

