Ambitions for new Northumberland whisky to become world class export

As it takes over three years to make a single malt, the first release will not be available until at least 2025.

And that decision will be made by Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin, who will be giving a little flavour of the work going on behind the scenes at the Northumberland County Show.

Ad Gefrin is a principal partner in the show taking place at Bywell Hall, near Stocksfield on Friday, June 3. Ben will be on the Ad Gefrin stand at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.

Whisky stills in place in Wooler.

The project, the brainchild of Eileen and Alan Ferguson, takes its inspiration from the nearby archaeological site of Yeavering, where the remains of the 7th century Anglo-Saxon Royal Palace of Ad Gefrin were discovered.

When it is ready, there are great ambitions for the whisky to become not only a home-grown success, but a world class export.

Eileen said: “The Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery will celebrate the Golden Age of Northumbria when people travelled from all over the world to visit the 7th century royal court at Yeavering.

"It will be synonymous with Northumbria’s age-old hospitality and showcase the very best produce that contemporary Northumberland has to offer – including the outstanding barley grown by Northumbrian farmers that will be the mainstay of our single malt whisky.”