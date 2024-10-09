Amazon Prime Day’s top-selling whisky will save you enough money to buy another bottle
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
I’m a massive whisky fan but I’m also a skinflint, so I love it when I can justify a purchase by buying something else with the saving, which is exactly what I’ve done with this little DIY bundle.
The nice people at Amazon sent consumer journalists a mountain of stats this morning telling us what their Prime Day best sellers were, and I was pleased to see the Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve taking the top slot in all their whisky bargains.
Pleased - firstly - by any saving on this very good single malt that is matured in American oak, giving it a seductive, creamy sweetness that gets me every time. Pleased, secondly, by the £22.99 price tag - a £16 saving off list price that I should of course keep aside for a rainy day, but instead I’m going to splash out on a bottle of Paddy, a guilty pleasure of an Irish whiskey that I’ve harboured for years.
The Paddy is available in the Prime Day event for just £15.99 - a massive 24% saving.
So for the price of one - very good - bottle, I get two great brands, a tasting session to look forward to, and a smug feeling that is not, frankly, very becoming for a man of my age.
- The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, 40% ABV, £22.99 - 42% saving,
- Paddy Irish Whiskey, 40% ABV, £15.99 - 24% saving
If you’re looking for more whisky recommendations, here are a few others I’ve spotted:
- Lagavulin 16-Year-Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 43% ABV, £59.99, 28% off.
- Maker's Mark 46 Kentucky Bourbon Whisky, 70cl, £32.70, 35% saving.
- Johnnie Walker Green Label blended Scotch whisky, 43% ABV, 70cl, with gift box. £34.99 - 30% saving
Remember - enjoy these great whiskies sensibly.