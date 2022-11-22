Terry Maughan, who owns several licensed and hospitality businesses across the region, recently bought the ‘I Won’t Tell’ venue - Alnwick Squash Club, which is located in the centre of town on Bondgate Within.

After revamping the premises which features two squash courts, a gym and bar, the team are looking forward to bringing back the popular nightclub this Saturday (November 26).

The venue will be open from 10pm until 2am, with Alnwick DJ Jake Lowes playing the music throughout the opening night.

The venue has undergone a revamp, and is now ready to open its doors.

Despite the venue being slightly modified, nothing has drastically changed as the main aim is to reopen the venue, which was an integral part of Alnwick’s nightlife for more than 30 years.

Harry Moody, manager of the building, said: “We have a great opportunity here to breath a bit of life back into I Won’t Tell and The Squash Club and hopefully we can get it back to the lively premises it used to be.”

The nightclub is currently running a Facebook competition, with 10 tickets to the night of return up for grabs.

The team at I Won’t Tell are looking forward to welcoming back old faces, as well as new, and are feeling optimistic that the return of the event will come back with a bang.

An old picture from when I Won't Tell was an integral part of Alnwick's nightlife.