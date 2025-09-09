Alnwick’s former Turnbull’s butchers transformed into Oat and Olive cafe and apartments
The historic navy-blue butchers has been transformed into the newly green and gold Oat and Olive, a 50-cover cafe and bistro planned to welcome customers in early 2026.
Above the restaurant will also be five holiday-let apartments, named Market Street Apartments.
Owner Alex Swinney is working on the project alongside his business partner, Peter Price. The pair, who also own Bridge Street Apartments in Morpeth, have plans to create at least 10-15 local jobs within the new business.
Alex said: ”We were thinking about creating a cafe on the bottom of Bridge Street Apartments but there just wasn't room so when this property came up, it was exactly what I needed.
"We've been getting some really good interest on it. The response by the public is great and I can see people are really looking forward to it coming to the area.”
Oat and Olive will serve a healthy menu of breakfast and brunch with a focus on local produce and plans to expand into the evening later down the line, serving wine and cocktails.
Alex added: “Morpeth has an abundance of cafes, restaurants and cocktails bars and in Alnwick the opportunities are definitely there. There will be a select menu of really good stuff. The big thing i am pushing for is local produce.”
The Market Street building is Grade II listed, and heritage specialists are working on the project to ensure its historic features are carefully preserved and restored.