A five-star luxury hotel in Alnwick has been shortlisted for a prestigious award just five months after opening.

Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick has been shortlisted for Best New Hotel in the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025.

The hotel, which opened its doors in May, is already turning heads within the luxury travel world, earning a place against Fowlescombe Farm in Devon and Virgin Hotels Edinburgh in the travel guide’s awards.

The shortlisting recognises the hotel’s early success in delivering exceptional guest experiences and its positive contribution to the community and tourism economy.

General manager, Bernard Bloodworth said: “To be recognised by Condé Nast Johansens within our first few months is an incredible achievement and a real reflection of the dedication of our team.

"From the very beginning, every member of staff has shared a passion for creating something truly special for Alnwick and for Northumberland.

“From our kitchen team championing local produce to our front-of-house staff who bring warmth and personality to every stay, everyone has helped shape what Bailiffgate stands for.

“We’ve also been deeply touched by the support from the local community, suppliers and businesses who welcomed us from day one. This shortlisting belongs to them too.”

Bernard, a former pupil of the Duchess’s School which once occupied the same historic building, said the recognition held personal significance.

He added: “To see this building celebrated again, as part of Alnwick’s bright future, is very special. It’s wonderful to see how far we’ve come and how warmly guests have embraced us.”

Voting for the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence is open until October 20, with winners to be announced in November.