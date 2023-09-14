Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in July, Backyard Beach Club has offered a casual space for all ages to enjoy the summer weather, with their taste of the city concept.

Although they had a late start into the summer, due to planning issues, the bar has proven to be a very popular destination, with their delicious summer menu, live sports and music all helping to draw in customers, whose feedback has been extremely positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Mark Jones said: “The demand seems to be there, we’ve exceeded all of our expectations, it’s been a massive hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Backyard Beach Club has had a successful summer.

"We’ve been so chuffed with how inclusive it feels. We’ve had young people coming in the day having a pizza with friends to people coming on a Saturday night while the DJ is on for their 70th birthday. It’s great that everybody felt that they can come and be part of that.

“Some of the greatest feedback we’ve had is from people in their 30s and 40s who have said it actually makes them want to go back out into Alnwick again.”

Now, as the summer comes to an end, the staff will begin to gradually reduce the hours according to the demand, before they close for the season to reflect on what has gone well and what can be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark continued: "It’s been really positive, and it’s been a learning curve. There’s definitely things that we’ve learned that we can do better”.

The team will take on board all the feedback ready for their next venture, which is for Backyard Beach Club to open again in November with a new winter concept.

Customers can expect a change in menu and overall look of the seating area, which will be themed for the winter and Christmas season, with fire pits, Christmas trees and stretch tents covering the decking areas for shelter, to accommodate for the colder weather.