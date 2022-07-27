Food hygiene ratings.

Alnwick takeaway gets 1-star food hygiene rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 Northumberland establishments.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:27 pm

The ratings are handed out by the Food Standards Agency, which visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

1. Castaways

Rated 5: Castaways at 32 Collywell Bay Road, Seaton Sluice, rated on July 19

Photo: Google

2. Coffee Cup

Rated 5: Coffee Cup at 9b Priestpopple, Hexham, rated on July 18.

Photo: Google

3. Mambos

Rated 5: Mambos Ponteland at 1-3 Brewery Lane, Ponteland, rated on July 14.

Photo: Google

4. HVS Coffee Shop

Rated 5: HVS Coffee Shop at Woodhorn Lane, Ashington, rated on July 12

Photo: Google

