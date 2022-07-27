The ratings are handed out by the Food Standards Agency, which visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.
1. Castaways
Rated 5: Castaways at 32 Collywell Bay Road, Seaton Sluice, rated on July 19
2. Coffee Cup
Rated 5: Coffee Cup at 9b Priestpopple, Hexham, rated on July 18.
3. Mambos
Rated 5: Mambos Ponteland at 1-3 Brewery Lane, Ponteland, rated on July 14.
4. HVS Coffee Shop
Rated 5: HVS Coffee Shop at Woodhorn Lane, Ashington, rated on July 12
